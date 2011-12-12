Movie audiences have shrunk to 10-year lows. Which means Hollywood can get away with continuing to remake all the movies we're not seeing now.President Obama is now promising that unemployment will be down to 8% by election day... and back up to 10% the days after when he and his whole administration are out of work.Lowe's has stirred major controversy after pulling its commercials from a reality show about Muslims in America and there's talk of a boycott. This should really boost sales at Mosque Depot.Tech experts say the iPad3 is coming out in February. That's just in time for all the geeky kids to recover from waiting in line for the latest "Twilight" movie.Anti-Putin protests are growing across Russia... otherwise known as "mass suicide."A Byzantine army under Emperor Heraclius defeats Emperor Khosrau II's Persian forces... but fails to cover the spread.The First Crusade's Massacre of Ma'arrat al-Numan – Crusaders breach the town's walls and massacre about 20,000 inhabitants. After finding themselves with insufficient food, they resort to cannibalism... but other than that, it was a really nice day.Father Edward J. Flanagan founds Boys Town as a farm village for wayward boys... and boys who would otherwise have gone to Penn State.