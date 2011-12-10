The League of Cambrai is formed by Pope Julius II, Louis XII of France, Maximilian I, Holy Roman Emperor and Ferdinand II of Aragon. Its stated purpose was to form an alliance against Venice, but it was really mostly about fantasy football.Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity is founded at the City College of New York. It immediately starts hazing pledges by forcing them to spend a week in New Jersey.Women are given the right to vote in Tasmania... in a desperate attempt to try to get some women to move to Tasmania.