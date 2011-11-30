President Obama raised more than $2 million in three Manhattan fundraisers last night... and the resulting traffic and security nightmares only cost New York City $30 million worth of police overtime.President Obama's three Manhattan fundraisers took place on the same night as thousands of people jammed into Rockefeller Center to see the Christmas Tree lighting. So in both cases, lots of people came to New York to see an over-hyped piece of wood.Two governors have asked the DEA to reclassify marijuana so doctors can prescribe it more... especially on election day.Cal State is postponing a decision on how much to increase the pay of its top administrators... at least until most of its students can count that high.Boeing and the machinists union have finally made a labor deal which should lead to more production... in China.Henry V of England enters Paris. Luckily, he was wearing a condom.Malawi, Malta and Zambia join the United Nations... mostly to use the bathrooms at the UN headquarters.Papua New Guinea gains self government from Australia, and is thus able to dissassociate itself entirely from the Bee Gees.