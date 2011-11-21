The city of West Hollywood has banned the sale of fur. Now the only unintelligent animal you can exploit in that town is Kim Kardashian.The leading financial ratings agencies say the failure of the deficit supercommittee won't lead them to make another U.S. downgrade after all. That's because they can't find a rating lower than "pathetic.".The investigation into a bullet train crash in China last summer that killed 40 people has come and gone with no public report on what led to the disaster. In a totally unrelated story, 40 new livers and hearts are now for sale!The CEO of Volkswagen America says he wants to sell 1 million vehicles in the U.S. every year... which he'll do as long as he sells Toyotas.Congress is considering a bill to ban airlines from charging fees for checked bags. That will clear the way for Congress to impose a new tax on checked bags.Pope Clement V instructs all Christian monarchs in Europe to arrest all Templars, seize their assets, and take away their free WiFi.Lebanon gains independence from France... but as it turned out, it was really more like France gaining independence from Lebanon.The Italian Fascist organization Ordine Nuovo is disbanded due to lack of refreshments.