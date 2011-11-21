Because environmentalist politicians hate the bottled water companies, it is now illegal in Europe to say that drinking water can help you avoid dehydration. It might work, we all know that Europeans already believe that showering regularly doesn't make you cleaner.The iPhone is now the #1 smart phone for people who travel on the job. The BlackBerry remains the #1 smart phone for people who are going nowhere.The NYPD has arrested Manhattan's Jose Pimentel for making bombs and being a fan of al Qaeda... which makes him only slightly crazier than someone who makes bombs and is a fan of the Mets.Warren Buffett says he doesn't think the euro currency will survive... so naturally he's asking all Americans to pay more of Greece's taxes.It turns out Oakland Mayor Jean Quan's husband has been working closely with the out-of-control "Occupy Oakland" protesters Quan has been battling for weeks. Of course, this probably means Quan's husband has been pretty unsuccessful trying to occupy his wife lately.In Paris, Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier and François Laurent, Marquis d'Arlandes, make the first untethered hot air balloon flight... which is kind of ironic because on land, they all really loved getting tied up.The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge opens to traffic... exposing millions of New Yorkers to the horrors of Staten Island.United States Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Pollard is arrested for spying after being caught giving Israel classified information on Arab nations... and his mother's guarded chicken soup recipe to that annoying Mrs. Nussbaum across the street.