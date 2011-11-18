Pope Urban II convenes a council to discuss sending the First Crusade to the Holy Land, and whether or not the Crusaders should bring a jacket.General Dwight D. Eisenhower becomes supreme commander of NATO... finally showing up his brother who used to beat him every Saturday playing Risk.Pop group Milli Vanilli are stripped of their Grammy Award because the duo did not sing at all on the Girl You Know It's True album. But they are allowed to keep the prize money provided they promise to keep not singing on their next album too.