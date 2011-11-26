The Asturian queen Adosinda is put up in a monastery to prevent her kin from retaking the throne.. but also to stop her from dating that older guy with the tattoo.The National Hockey League is formed... mostly to give Canadians a better excuse for not having teeth.Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon become the first people to enter the tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in over 3000 years. There they find the Pharaoh's remains and overpriced coffee table books and postcards for sale.