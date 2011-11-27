Sunday, November 27, 2011





November 27th


176: Emperor Marcus Aurelius makes his son Commodus Supreme Commander of the Roman legions... it was either that or give him that dangerous BB gun he wanted for Christmas.



1830: St. Catherine Laboure experiences a vision of the Blessed Virgin standing on a globe, crushing a serpent with her feet, and emanating rays of light from her hands. Stuff like this happened every time she dropped LSD.


1839: In Boston, Massachusetts, the American Statistical Association is founded. But it quickly disbands when each member determines they have less than a 1 in 500 chance of getting a date.

posted by Jake @ 1:16:00 PM   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

<< Home