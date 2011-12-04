At Fraunces Tavern in New York City, US General George Washington formally bids his officers farewell... then he tragically loses all their email addresses.President Franklin D. Roosevelt closes down the Works Progress Administration, because of the high levels of wartime employment. This marks the last time a government program that had lost all usefulness was actually shut down.Pan Am goes bankrupt and ceases operations. It's been 20 years and still no one has the heart to tell all the Pan Am passengers stuck at JFK gate 33.