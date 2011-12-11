Llywelyn the Last, the last native Prince of Wales, is killed at Cilmeri. He probably should have known something was up when he got the whole "the Last" name and all.The People's Republic of China joins the World Trade Organization... and immediately pirates all of its products.Felipe Calderon Hinojosa, the president of Mexico, launches a military-led offensive to put down the drug cartel violence in the state of Michoacan. Then all the troops take a break to get stoned.